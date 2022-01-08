Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
