Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
