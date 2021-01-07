 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News