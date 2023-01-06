 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

