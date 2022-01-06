Carlisle's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
