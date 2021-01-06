 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

