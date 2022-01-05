Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.