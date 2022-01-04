 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News