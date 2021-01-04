 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

