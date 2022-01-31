 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

