Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy with snow. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
