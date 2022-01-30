Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.