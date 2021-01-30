Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.93. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.