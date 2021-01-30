Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.93. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County