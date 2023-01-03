For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
