 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News