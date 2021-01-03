For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tod…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle people should be prepared …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Loo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain or freezing rain later at night. Low 31F. Wind…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. R…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degre…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will se…