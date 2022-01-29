Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomo…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with te…