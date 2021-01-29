 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

