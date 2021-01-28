 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.57. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

