Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.