Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Foggy early, then partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

