Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
