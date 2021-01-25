This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
