Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

