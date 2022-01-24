Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.