For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
