Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

