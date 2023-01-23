Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
