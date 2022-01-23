This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Do…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A wintry mix in the evening turning to rain overnight. Windy. Low 27F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 5-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures wil…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…