 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News