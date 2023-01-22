This evening in Carlisle: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
