Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.69. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.