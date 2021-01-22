This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.69. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carli…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sun…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Ca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect perio…