Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.