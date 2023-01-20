This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…