Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.