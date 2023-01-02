For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
