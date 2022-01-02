Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
