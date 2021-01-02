 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain or freezing rain later at night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News