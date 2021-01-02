Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain or freezing rain later at night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.