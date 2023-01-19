Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Foggy early, then partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.