This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
