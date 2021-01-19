This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carli…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carl…