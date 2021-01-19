 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

