Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
