 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News