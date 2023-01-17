 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News