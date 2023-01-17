Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.