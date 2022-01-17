This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
