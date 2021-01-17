Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.