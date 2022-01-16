Carlisle's evening forecast: A wintry mix in the evening turning to rain overnight. Windy. Low 27F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Carlisle, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
