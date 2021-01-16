Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
