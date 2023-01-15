 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

