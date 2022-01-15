Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good …
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.