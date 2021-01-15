This evening in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
