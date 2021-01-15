 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News